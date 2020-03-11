Coming soon: March Mania college basketball bracket!

The Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit 2020 March Mania college basketball tournament bracket is brought to you by The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

This is staring Monday, March 16!

Participants will have from March 16 until just before the games start on March 19 to make their picks. You will be able to play head-to-head with the Local 4 News Today morning team as well as our VIPs from our sponsor YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

Go up against:

Brandon Roux

Kim DeGulio

Evrod Cassimy

Jason Carr

Rhonda Walker

Paul Gross

Latitia McCree - Senior Vice-President Communications and Marketing, YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

Kyle Anderson- VP of Operations, YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

The Grand Prize of this contest will be a 6-Month Family Membership to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, $350 Cash and YMCA Gear. Also, anyone who enters is in the running for the National Contest which has a grand prize of $1,000,000.

There will be a winner after each round of a smaller prize of a 1 week Family Membership to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

What happens if you get past the 2nd round and your bracket is completely busted? Not to worry! Everyone will have two second chance games. Before the Sweet 16 they can sign back up and make their picks from the remaining teams for a chance to win a 1-month Family Membership to The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

Not looking good for your Sweet 16 Second Chance Bracket? No worries, you can sign up again for the 4 team Final Four bracket to have yet another chance at a 1-month Family Membership.