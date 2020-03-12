Ex-Lions WR shares video from coronavirus quarantine in Italy

DETROIT – A former Detroit Lions wide receiver is currently in quarantine in Italy as the country deals with a massive coronavirus outbreak.

The entire country of Italy is on lockdown, with more than 10,000 cases reported.

Kris Durham, who played for the Lions from 2012 to 2014, is in Italy, under a quarantine, and shared a video of what the streets look like right now. Pat McAfee posted the video on Twitter.

Related: Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending

The video shows empty streets, while law enforcement walks down the road on a loud speaker, sharing an announcement in Italian.

5 year NFL Vet @KrisDurham16 is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the #coronavirus



He shot this video today. This is Italy right now.



This. Is. Wild. pic.twitter.com/JU4wdHm9bJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2020

In Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, roughly 23% of the population is over 65. Along with neighboring France, Italy has the largest number of people over 100. In France, medical units are common in assisted living facilities for those over 60 who need daily nursing care.