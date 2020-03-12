Players Championship to carry on without spectators

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, studies his shot on the 12th green, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.