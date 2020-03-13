Detroit high school senior named Miss Basketball as coronavirus dashes playoff dreams

DETROIT – A Detroit High School student just earned a major accolade for her talents on the basketball court as the coronavirus dashed her playoff dreams.

Detroit Edison senior Gabrielle Elliot was named Miss Basketball on Friday. She was a starter on three championship teams and was favored to lead her school to a fourth until the coronavirus crisis.

It’s the first time in 39 years of the Miss Basketball award that the winner has come from the same school in back-to-back years. Last year, Rakea Jackson won the award.

“I’m very excited for her,” senior Shaulana Wagner said. “She worked so hard.”

“It means a lot to me and my school and family,” Elliott said. “I feel I really accomplished something.”

She more than proved she deserved the honor. As her team went to 23-0 this season, she averaged 22.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, the team’s season was abruptly cut short Thursday as they prepared for the regional finals against Flat Rock.

“It was devastating,” head coach Monique Brown said. “We understand why. The saying we say before games is, ‘Let’s survive today to live another day, to play another day.' With this crisis, I changed it to live another day.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that it was suspending all winter sports playoffs because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Pioneers said they understand, but it still hurts. They were going for their fourth straight state title.

“It’s all we talked about since freshman year,” Elliott said.

The Pioneers are hanging on the fact that the playoffs were suspended and not canceled yet, because they believe they can take home the title again.

Elliott is signed on to play for Clemson next year. She hopes to move there in June and begin her college career.