Fans react to sports events being postponed due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Mark Bierkle said the Red Wings and the Tigers are the only two sports teams he’s loyal to.

He said he’s stuck by the Red Wings and Tigers through the good and bad and with the news of both the NHL and MLB postponing their seasons because of the coronavirus outbreak -- he said this is one of the bad times.

READ: NHL suspends season amid coronavirus outbreak

“As a fan, I’m disappointed,” Bierkle said.

Randy Beach and his family just landed in Detroit from Nebraska. He said his 15-year-old son is in Detroit to play a hockey tournament but they just found out tha tit has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

READ: MLB delays opening day at least 2 weeks because of virus

“I understand it. I feel bad the 15 year olds have worked since August to play. It’s been a big financial commitment to them,” Beach said.

Haase worked at Vintage Detroit Collection in Corktown. He said the news will affect his business.

“It’s going to hurt. Definitely, becasue now is the time, we’re counting on baseball,” Haase said.

Both the NBA, NHL and MLB are saying they’re taking these severe measures for safety reasons.

It’s disappointing, but I understand safety is the No. 1 thing," Beach said.

“For me, personally, I’d rather go watch a ball game and take my risk,” Bierkle said.