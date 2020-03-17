Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus; whole team isolated, report says

DETROIT – Four players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the team’s entire travel party has been told to stay isolated, according to an ESPN report.

Adrian Wojnarowski said anyone who’s had contact with the team is being notified of the possible exposure.

Organization says it's notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All Nets players and traveling party have been told to remain isolated. https://t.co/YG3WTQU1cS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

It’s currently unclear which players tested positive.

The NBA season was suspended last week when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, became the second positive case shortly afterward.

League officials suspended the season minutes after Gobert’s positive test became public. With questions surrounding the length of the outbreak in the United States, the remainder of the season, as well as the postseason, is still vulnerable.