Report: Detroit Lions trade CB Darius Slay to Eagles for draft picks

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have traded their star cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports.

The Lions will receive a third and fifth round pick in 2020 in return, according to ESPN.

Story is developing.

Slay was drafted by the Lions in 2013. He’s a 3-time Pro Bowler who accumulated 19 interceptions in his time with Detroit.

Slay signed a 4-year, $48 million deal with the team in 2016.

