Report: Detroit Lions trade CB Darius Slay to Eagles for draft picks

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have traded their star cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports.

The Lions will receive a third and fifth round pick in 2020 in return, according to ESPN.

A splash for Philly: The #Eagles are trading for #Lions star CB Darius Slay, sources say, finishing off talks that first began around the trade deadline. As part of the deal, Slay receives a new contract that puts him among the highest-paid at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Story is developing.

Slay was drafted by the Lions in 2013. He’s a 3-time Pro Bowler who accumulated 19 interceptions in his time with Detroit.

Slay signed a 4-year, $48 million deal with the team in 2016.

S