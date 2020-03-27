The Latest: Barcelona reduces player salaries amid pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Spanish soccer club Barcelona says it will reduce the salaries of its players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.

Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

The club says it has not decided by how much the salaries will be lowered.

___

A Russia-based basketball league with teams in five countries has abandoned its season without declaring a champion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin says it's not appropriate to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can’t train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.”

Korstin says the league will start preparing for the 2020-21 season.

Russian club BC Khimki was leading the league with an 18-1 record when it was suspended.

___

