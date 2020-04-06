46ºF

British Open canceled until ’21 as golf schedule reworked

Doug Ferguson

Associated Press

1860: The Open Championship, now known as the British Open, is held for the first time, at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland. The inaugural tournament was restricted to professionals and attracted a field of eight golfers who played three rounds of 12 holes each in a single day. Scottish golfer Willie Park Sr. won with a score of 174, beating the favorite, fellow Scot Old Tom Morris, by two strokes. The tournament is the oldest of the four major championships in professional golf and the only one to take place outside the United States.
The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, with the R&A choosing to play golf's oldest championship next year at Royal St. George's and move the 150th Open at St. Andrews to 2022.

It was a major piece of golf trying to reconfigure a schedule brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Golf organizations were expected to announced later Monday the PGA Championship moving to August, the U.S. Open going to September and the Masters to be played in November, two week before Thanksgiving.

All that depends on guidance from government and health authorities.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers said the decision to cancel the British Open was based on guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and public services.

He said all tickets and other hospitality packages will be shifted to 2021 or fully refunded.

