Sports

Fox Sports Detroit to air classic Detroit sports games, because we need it

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during game three of the 2004 NBA Finals June 10, 2004 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, in Auburn Hills Michigan.
DETROIT – Sports used to be a thing we’d use to distract us from even the smallest problems in life.

We never considered sports would not be around to have something to look at during a global pandemic. But we were wrong.

Sports have pretty much been cancelled for three weeks now. The Detroit sports scene was pretty lacking, if you remember that far back, but we’ve had some great moments in the last few decades.

Fox Sports Detroit will be airing some of these amazing moments in primetime for at least the next two weeks.

Some of the slate includes:

  • April 6: 1997 Stanley Cup Finals - Game 1 - Red Wings vs. Flyers
  • April 8: Last game at Tigers Stadium - Tigers vs. Royals
  • April 13: 2004 NBA Finals - Pistons vs. Lakers - Game 4
  • April 16: 1998 Stanley Cup Finals - Game 2 - Red Wings vs. Capitals
  • April 19: 1984 World Series Game 1 - Tigers vs. Padres

