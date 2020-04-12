The Latest: Real Sociedad soccer players to resume training

View of the Royal palace during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Sociedad plans to have its players resume training individually this week. It would make it the first Spanish club to resume activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says players will have the option to start practicing at the team’s training center after the Spanish government decided to ease some of its lockdown measures.

Non-essential workers will be allowed to return to their positions this week while observing social-distancing guidelines and other restrictions. Group activities will remain prohibited as Spain enters its fifth week of confinement because of the pandemic.

It was not yet clear whether the government will allow Real Sociedad to open its training center, though, as most sports facilities are still supposed to remain closed.

Real Sociedad says players have been training at home for the last month. The club prepared individual training routines for players and sent them stationary bicycles and treadmills.

Spain has reported its lowest daily growth in confirmed coronavirus infections in three weeks, with the total at about 166,000.

