Detroit Lions offseason: Notable roster departures

DETROIT – This has been an active offseason for the Detroit Lions. Detroit fired six coaches, most notably replacing their defensive coordinator. There’s also been significant roster turnover with players being traded or allowed to leave in free agency.

Here’s some of the notable names who won’t be playing for the Lions next year.

CB Darius Slay

The Lions traded Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Trading Slay seemed to be on the table for a while. It was widely talked about that Slay wanted a new contract, but the Lions weren’t eager to sign him to a big-money deal. Plus, Slay didn’t agree with some of the Lions moves or with Matt Patricia’s coaching style.

In the end, both parties got what they wanted. The Lions got rid of Slay and got a nice draft pick in return (#85 overall). Slay got a change of scenery and big contract.

OG Graham Glasgow

Another move where the writing was on the wall, the Lions let Glasgow go as a free agent. Glasgow is thought of as one of the better guards in the NFL, but this past season the Lions used him in a rotation with two other linemen. Glasgow is signing with the Denver Broncos on a deal that reportedly makes him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

OT Rick Wagner

Detroit released Rick Wagner in what seemed to be a surprise move. Cutting Wagner reportedly saves the Lions some $6 million in cap space. Wagner signed with the Lions in 2017, in a deal that seems to be Bob Quinn’s style: a team-friendly, front-loaded deal that makes it so the Lions can get out of the contract if it doesn’t work out. After being let go, Wagner signed with the Green Bay Packers, so the Lions will see him twice a year going forward.

LB Devon Kennard

The Lions cut Kennard after announcing other signings at linebacker. Kennard was signed by Detroit from the New York Giants in 2018. He was a captain and is one of a group of players the Lions are moving on from as they try to revamp their defense. Kennard quickly signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals after he was let go by the Lions.

DT Snacks Harrison

The Lions cut Harrison after a disappointing year that’s somewhat a microcosm of the Lions season: full of injuries and not up to expectation. Harrison played through injuries, but was just not as good as he was in 2018. Harrison has not yet signed with a new team.

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Detroit allowed Robinson to leave as a free agent. Robinson was a second-round pick by the Lions in GM Bob Quinn’s first draft in 2016. He’s reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

P Sam Martin

The Lions are letting Sam Martin go after seven years with the team. Martin had recently restructured his contract which got people talking about his possible future with the team. Though he had a decent season last year, he wasn’t playing well enough to justify his contract. Martin announced he’s signing with the Denver Broncos.