WNBA names A’ja Wilson and Courtney Vandersloot players of the week for Week 2

The WNBA has named Week 2 player of the week honors.

Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky averaged 14 points, 9 assists and shot 52% from the field to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Vandersloot is a league veteran and is known for her sharp three point shooting skills. She has been in the league for nine years. Some of her career highlights include, All-WNBA First Team in 2019, All-WNBA Second Team in 2018 and 2015, WNBA All-Star in 2019 and 2011 and WNBA Peak Performer Award recipient in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds and 1 block to earn Western Conference Player of the Week.

Wilson has been in the league for only 2 years but has made her mark already. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft and has since been a force for the Las Vegas Aces. Some of her career highlights include that she was a 2019 WNBA All-Star, Named Rookie of the Year in 2018 and is undefeated on the USA women’s basketball team.