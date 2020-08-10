87ºF

WNBA names A’ja Wilson and Courtney Vandersloot players of the week for Week 2

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass the ball during the first half of a game against the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 09, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The WNBA has named Week 2 player of the week honors.

Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky averaged 14 points, 9 assists and shot 52% from the field to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Vandersloot is a league veteran and is known for her sharp three point shooting skills. She has been in the league for nine years. Some of her career highlights include, All-WNBA First Team in 2019, All-WNBA Second Team in 2018 and 2015, WNBA All-Star in 2019 and 2011 and WNBA Peak Performer Award recipient in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds and 1 block to earn Western Conference Player of the Week.

Wilson has been in the league for only 2 years but has made her mark already. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft and has since been a force for the Las Vegas Aces. Some of her career highlights include that she was a 2019 WNBA All-Star, Named Rookie of the Year in 2018 and is undefeated on the USA women’s basketball team.

