WNBA: Recap of the games from the weekend

The weekend was packed with WNBA action starting on Friday through Sunday.

Friday had three games of action lined up for the night.

Minnesota Lynx 87, Indiana Fever 80

Lexie Brown scored a career-high 26 points with nine assists and four steals as the Minnesota Lynx used beat the Indiana Fever Sylvia Fowles of Minnesota also scored 21 points. Sisters, Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 points for the Fever and Teaira McCowan scored 11 points with 12 rebounds.

New York Liberty 74, Washington Mystics 66

Amanda Zahui B. scored 14 points with 14 rebounds, Kia Nurse scored 17 points and the New York Liberty get their first shocking win over the Washington Mystics. Layshia Clarendon also finished with 14 points for the New York squad. Aerial Powers led Washington with 20 points, Emma Meesseman had 17 and Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 points.

Las Vegas Aces 86, Los Angeles Sparks 82

Angel McCoughtry scored 24 points with eight rebounds while A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces are victorious over the Los Angeles Sparks. Jackie Young of the Aces also added 15 points. Candace Parker led the way for Los Angeles with 20 points and Sydney Wiese had 18 points.

Saturday also had three games lined up with lots of good action.

Dallas Wings 85, Atlanta Dream 75

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton had 17 points as the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream. Alisha Gray also scored 12 points for the Wings. Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams added 14 points.

Seattle Storm 74, Phoenix Mercury 68

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart had 15 points and Seattle Storm takes the win over Phoenix Mercury. Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 20 points and Diana Taurasi had 14 points before leaving the game due to injury.

Chicago Sky 100, Connecticut Sun 93

Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker added 20 points as the Chicago Sky are victorious over Connecticut Sun. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points and Diamond DeShields added 14 points for Chicago. Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15 points, Bria Holmes had 12 points and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece.

The weekend finished on Sunday off with three more games.

Los Angeles Sparks 97, Minnesota Lynx 81

Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led the Los Angeles Sparks to a win over the Minnesota Lynx. Candace Parker scored 11 points while Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 10 points. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx with 29 points and Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece. Napheesa Collier scored 10 points for Minnesota.

Las Vegas Aces 78, New York Liberty 76

A’ja Wilson scored 31 points as the Las Vegas Aces get past the New York Liberty. Jackie Young scored 15 and Dearica Hamby added 13 points for the Aces squad. Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty with 20 points, Layshia Clarendon scored 15 and rookie Joyner Holmes had 11 points.

Indiana Fever 91, Washington Mystics 84

Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points as the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics. Teaira McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14 and Julie Allemand had 13 points. Emma Meesseman scored 19 points for the Mystics and Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington. Leilani Mitchell added 14 points and rising star Myisha Hines-Allen had 11 points.