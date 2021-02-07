This is what Super Bowl Sunday looked like in Tampa

A general view of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Sunday looks a little different this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Super Bowl could not look or feel like a Super Bowl that we’re normally used to. No tailgating, big crowds, or dozens of musical performances before the big game.

Instead, we’re got people socially distanced in masks, an empty stadium and cardboard cut outs instead of fans. To be fair, the cardboard cutouts are a pretty cute idea.

So here are some photos of the big events happening throughout the day.

A general view of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Fan cardboard cutouts are seen in the seats before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

An attendee takes a photo before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

A general view as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are introduced before Super Bowl LV ak at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

H.E.R. performs "America The Beautiful" before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the national anthem in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Line judge Sarah Thomas #53 looks on in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)