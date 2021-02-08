LIVE UPDATES: Brady, Gronkowski stake Buccaneers to 21-6 halftime lead over Chiefs

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after scoring a 17 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski revived their old Super Bowl magic for a different team in the first half of Super Bowl LV.

The veteran duo that were a part of numerous Super Bowl winning teams for the New England Patriots helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-6 halftime lead over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with 5:10 left in the first quarter on a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

But Tampa Bay answered, driving 75 yards down the field and taking a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Gronkowski.

In his 10th Super Bowl, it was the first time Brady led a touchdown drive in the first quarter in any of those previous Super Bowl appearances.

In the second quarter, Brady and Gronkowski hooked up again for a score.

After the Chiefs were offsides on a Tampa Bay field-goal attempt, which gave the Buccaneers a first down, Brady hit Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead.

Ad

The Chiefs answered with another field goal, cutting the Tampa Bay lead to 14-6 with 1:01 left in the second quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Butker.

Taking over with under a minute left in the half, Tampa Bay drove down the field and took a 21-6 lead with six seconds left in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Antonio Brown.