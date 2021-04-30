Are the Tokyo Olympics in danger of being canceled?

Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games holds a Tokyo 2020 folder during the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting on April 26. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche - Pool)

Rising COVID-19 cases, little vaccination distribution and increased opposition to even have the event -- it’s not a good combination for Tokyo right now, as it tries to pull off hosting an already-delayed Summer Olympics that’s less than three months from its scheduled start date.

But while it’s not the host city’s fault, and organizers are doing their best to put on the Games in the safest way possible, Japanese Olympic officials are still having to navigate through some serious issues right now. Let’s dive in.

What is the COVID situation right now in Japan?

It’s not ideal, as another wave of cases (4,698 new cases as of April 24) forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures.

Bars, department stores and theaters across the country will be closed through May 11.

What is the vaccine situation?

This also isn’t good. As of April 21, Japan had administered just more than 2 million vaccines to its citizens, according to Forbes.

