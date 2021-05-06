The Latest: MLB's Atlanta Braves to offer free vaccinations

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The Atlanta Braves will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for fans at Truist Park during their games Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those who are 18 and older, while the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and 17.
Each person who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive two free tickets to a future Braves game.
The team is asking fans to register for the vaccine at www.braves.com/gamevaccine. Walk-ups will also be admitted as long as supplies last.
___
The Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association will relocate to Jackson, Tennessee, for this season because of Canadian government COVID-19 restrictions on border crossings.