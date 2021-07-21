Russian champion swimmer Borodin out of Games after positive COVID test

Russia's Ilya Borodin reacts after winning the final of the Mens 400m Individual Medley Swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest on May 23, 2021.

TOKYO -- Swimmer Ilya Borodin will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the Russian Swimming Federation said on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, the 2020 European champion in the men's 400 metre individual medley, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the far east of Russia before departing for Japan.

"Ilya Borodin, a European champion and one of the leaders on the Olympic team, tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics," the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement.

The federation said that all other athletes and training staff had tested negative for the virus.

The Tokyo Games, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8, were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.