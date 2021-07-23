Cloudy icon
2021 NHL Draft: Follow Red Wings picks here

Yzerman says Red Wings are drafting best available, not based on position

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman walks into the news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey club in Detroit. The Red Wings could actually benefit from an adjusted draft lottery that gives him better odds at the top pick, likely Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s anyone’s guess who Steve Yzerman’s Detroit Red Wings staff is going to draft at 6th overall in Friday night’s 2021 NHL Draft.

They also have the 23rd overall. I did some guessing myself here.

  • I’ll be following the draft Friday night -- 8 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVA Sports). This is a virtual event again.
  • Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).

Red Wings 2021 draft positions:

1st-round draft order:

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Arizona Coyotes -- this pick is forfeited (read why here)

12. Chicago Blackhawks

13. Calgary Flames

14. Philadelphia Flyers

15. Dallas Stars

16. New York Rangers

17. St. Louis Blues

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Nashville Predators

20. Edmonton Oilers

21. Boston Bruins

22. Minnesota Wild

23. Detroit Red Wings (from Capitals)

24. Florida Panthers

25. Columbus Blue Jackets

26. Minnesota Wild

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Colorado Avalanche

29. New Jersey Devils

30. Vegas Golden Knights

31. Montreal Canadiens

32. Columbus Blue Jackets

2nd-round Red Wings picks:

38. Detroit Red Wings

48. Detroit Red Wings (from Rangers)

3rd-round Red Wings picks:

70. Detroit Red Wings

4th-round Red Wings picks:

102. Detroit Red Wings

128. Detroit Red Wings (from Lightning)

5th-round Red Wings picks:

134. Detroit Red Wings

138. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators/Canadiens)

6th-round Red Wings picks:

166. Detroit Red Wings

7th-round Red Wings picks:

198. TRADED to St. Louis Blues

Follow NHL draft updates here:

