2021 NHL Draft: Follow Red Wings picks here

It’s anyone’s guess who Steve Yzerman’s Detroit Red Wings staff is going to draft at 6th overall in Friday night’s 2021 NHL Draft.
They also have the 23rd overall. I did some guessing myself here.
- I’ll be following the draft Friday night -- 8 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVA Sports). This is a virtual event again.
- Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).
Red Wings 2021 draft positions:
1st-round draft order:
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Seattle Kraken
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. New Jersey Devils
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. San Jose Sharks
8. Los Angeles Kings
9. Vancouver Canucks
10. Ottawa Senators
11. Arizona Coyotes -- this pick is forfeited (read why here)
12. Chicago Blackhawks
13. Calgary Flames
14. Philadelphia Flyers
15. Dallas Stars
16. New York Rangers
17. St. Louis Blues
18. Winnipeg Jets
19. Nashville Predators
20. Edmonton Oilers
21. Boston Bruins
22. Minnesota Wild
23. Detroit Red Wings (from Capitals)
24. Florida Panthers
25. Columbus Blue Jackets
26. Minnesota Wild
27. Carolina Hurricanes
28. Colorado Avalanche
29. New Jersey Devils
30. Vegas Golden Knights
31. Montreal Canadiens
32. Columbus Blue Jackets
2nd-round Red Wings picks:
38. Detroit Red Wings
48. Detroit Red Wings (from Rangers)
3rd-round Red Wings picks:
70. Detroit Red Wings
4th-round Red Wings picks:
102. Detroit Red Wings
128. Detroit Red Wings (from Lightning)
5th-round Red Wings picks:
134. Detroit Red Wings
138. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators/Canadiens)
6th-round Red Wings picks:
166. Detroit Red Wings
7th-round Red Wings picks:
198. TRADED to St. Louis Blues