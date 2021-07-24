Partly Cloudy icon
70º

Sports

How to watch sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Liam Nee

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Charlie Buckingham of the United States waits to compete in the delayed Men's Laser class on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Marina da Gloria on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Charlie Buckingham of the United States waits to compete in the delayed Men's Laser class on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Marina da Gloria on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Questions about how to stream on your device? Visit our frequently asked questions page for more details.

Saturday, July 24 - 11:05 PMWomen's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 1STREAM
Sunday, July 25 - 11:05 PMWomen's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 2STREAM
Monday, July 26 - 11:05 PMWomen's 49er FX & Men's 49er Prelims, moreSTREAM
Tuesday, July 27 - 11:05 PMMixed Nacra 17 & M/W 470 Prelims, moreSTREAM
Wednesday, July 28 - 11:05 PMMen's Finn & M/W 470 Prelims, moreSTREAM
Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 PMMen's & Women's 470 Prelims, moreSTREAM
Friday, July 30 - 11:05 PMMen's & Women's Windsurfer Medal Races, moreSTREAM
Saturday, July 31 - 111:05 PMMen's Laser, Women's Laser Radial Medal Races, moreSTREAM
Sunday, Aug. 1 - 11:05 PMWomen's 49er FX, Men's 49er Medal Races, moreSTREAM
Monday, Aug. 2 - 11:05 PMMen's Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal RacesSTREAM
Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 11:05 PMMen's & Women's 470 Medal RacesSTREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for sailing and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.

2021 NBC Universal