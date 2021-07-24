Red Wings select Michigan native Carter Mazur at 70th overall in 2021 NHL Draft

PLYMOUTH, MI - DECEMBER 11: Carter Mazur #56 of the U.S. Nationals follows the play against the Slovakia Nationals during game two of day one of the 2018 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament game at USA Hockey Arena on December 11, 2018 in Plymouth, Michigan. USA defeated Slovakia 7-2. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings selected left wing Carter Mazur at 70th overall (3rd round) in the 2021 NHL Drat on Saturday.

Mazur, 19, is a product of the Little Caesars youth hockey program based in Metro Detroit. He played this past season in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, scoring 44 points in 47 games played. Mazur was captain of the Storm. He played part of the 2018-19 season with the U.S. national development program in Plymouth, Mich. but then joined the Storm.

He is committed to play at the University of Denver this fall.

Dreams come true. Read this from ⁦@Carter_Mazur⁩, age 8. Now the Michigan native is the newest ⁦@DetroitRedWings⁩ @NHL Draft pick. (Photo courtesy: Mazur Family.) ⁦@NHLNetwork⁩ ⁦⁩ pic.twitter.com/PDyvtfpamT — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2021

Earlier Saturday, the Red Wings traded up to take defenseman Shai Buium at 36th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday. The Red Wings traded the 38th (2nd round) and 128th (4th round) picks to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the 36th overall pick in the 2nd round where they drafted Buium.

Buium, 18, spent the past season playing with the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary’s prep high school. He also played 50 games with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. He shoots left and is listed at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds.

Red Wings 2021 draft positions and selections:

Red Wings picks in 1st round

On Friday night, Red Wings traded up to the 15th overall pick to select goalie Sebastian Cossa by sending three picks to the Dallas Stars -- the 23rd overall pick, a 2nd-round pick (48th overall) and a 5th-round pick (138th overall) in this year’s draft.

Cossa, 18, stands 6-foot-6 and is coming out of Canada’s Western Hockey League (WHL) where he posted a .941 save percentage through 19 games played this past season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also had 4 shutouts. He played 33 games with the Oil Kings in 2019-20 for a .921 save percentage -- he also had 4 shutouts that season.

Detroit GM Steve Yzerman made use of his picks surplus, something he has emphasized the importance of since he took control of the team. Yzerman said before the draft that his staff was planning to take the best player available, no matter the position. His focus, however, clearly has been on goaltending this week since he also traded UFA Jonathan Bernier and a draft pick for 25-year-old goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and then signed him to a two-year deal on Thursday.

During the ESPN draft broadcast, Yzerman said the addition of Nedeljkovic allows them to be more patient with Cossa.

Cossa was Detroit’s second 1st-round pick of the night after they selected Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson at 6th overall.

Edvinsson is a native of Sweden. He’s 6-foot-5 and is described as a “detailed defender with high-level in-zone instincts, a tight neutral zone gap, well-timed physicality, and supporting instincts to match” by Elite Prospects.

He played 10 games with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season.

3 University of Michigan players taken in top 5

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power at 1st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

It was quite the night for the Wolverines with Power going 1st overall, then two of his teammates and a commit going in the top 5. Michigan became the first college hockey school to have three players selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft.

Power’s teammate at Michigan, center Matthew Beniers, was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Hughes, who is to play at Michigan this fall, was selected 4th overall by the New Jersey Devils with whom his brother, Jack Hughes, already plays.

Michigan center Kent Johnson then went 5th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. And finally, right wing Mackie Samoskevich, who also is set to go to Michigan this fall, was selected 24th overall by the Florida Panthers.

Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).

2021 NHL Draft 1st round selections: