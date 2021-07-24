South Korea wins first Olympic mixed team archery gold

South Korea's Je-doek Kim (L) and San An react while competing in the mixed team quarter-finals.

It's fitting that archery's newest Olympic event was won by the nation that's dominated the sport.

South Korea's Kim Je-Deok and An San beat silver medalists Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler of Netherlands 5-3 in the final at the Yumenoshima Archery Field in Tokyo.

The South Koreans beat India 6-2 in the quarterfinals and then reached the gold medal match by cruising past Mexico 5-1.

Mexico would win the bronze medal courtesy of a 6-2 takedown of Turkey.

The No. 1 seed didn't even need to worry about the No. 2 seed United States, who was upset by Indonesia in the Round of 16.

South Korea leads the historical Olympic medal count ranks in archery with 40 total, 24 of them gold.

The country swept all four gold medals in Rio, and all of its medals have been won since 1984, including gold in the women's team event all 8 times since its debut in 1988.