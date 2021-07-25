Kolohe Andino advances straight to round 3 in inaugural Olympic surfing contest

The first-ever Olympic surfing competition took place Sunday morning in Tokyo, with round 1 consisting of five heats of four surfers. In each heat, the top-two surfers advance to round 3, while the bottom two move on to round 2.

U.S. surfer Kolohe Andino advanced to round 3 after finishing with a score of 10.27, where he'll be joined by Peru's Lucca Mesinas. Andino and Mesinas will compete against Brazil's Italo Ferreira, whose cumulative score of 13.67 was the best of round 1, Japan's Hiroto Ohhara, Peru's Miguel Tudela, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, Australia's Owen Wright, Morocco's Ramzi Boukhiam, Brazil's Gabriel Medina and France's Michel Bourez.

Andino's U.S. teammate, John John Florence, did not finish in the top-two of his heat. He will move on to round 2 on Sunday afternoon.