TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 21: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings waits for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Free agency opens in the NHL at noon Wednesday, July 28.

The Detroit Red Wings have a list of unrestricted and restricted free agents to deal with, including forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana, both RFAs.

I am tracking the Red Wings moves right here: