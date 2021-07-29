Report: Pistons trade Plumlee to Charlotte, swap second round picks

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Mason Plumlee #24 of the Detroit Pistons stands at the line to shoot a foul shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Pistons are trading center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, ESPN reports.

Plumlee was entering his second year with the Pistons after signing a 3-year deal in free agency last year. Plumlee was due $8M this season.

The Pistons, who are expected to draft Cade Cunningham with the top pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, own three second round picks.

Detroit is finalizing a trade to send C Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Pistons looking with an eye toward free agency, moving Plumlee’s $8 million a clear indication of targeting some players — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 29, 2021