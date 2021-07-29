Report: Pistons trade Plumlee to Charlotte, swap second round picks

The Pistons are trading center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, ESPN reports.
Plumlee was entering his second year with the Pistons after signing a 3-year deal in free agency last year. Plumlee was due $8M this season.
The Pistons, who are expected to draft Cade Cunningham with the top pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, own three second round picks.
Detroit is finalizing a trade to send C Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021
Pistons looking with an eye toward free agency, moving Plumlee’s $8 million a clear indication of targeting some players— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 29, 2021
Wouldn’t be surprised if Daniel Theis, free agent with the Bulls making $5 million this year, is one of those targets in FA for the Pistons— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 29, 2021