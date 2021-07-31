MLB pitching prospect traded while in Tokyo with Team USA

Simeon Woods Richardson #44 and Eric Filia #5 of Team United States celebrate with teammates after winning 4-1 during the baseball opening round Group B game against South Korea.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline ended at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, though one player was a few times zones away when his deal was announced.

Simeon Woods Richardson, 20, is currently in Tokyo as a pitcher on the United States men's national team.

When he left to play in Japan, he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization, pitching in their farm system. As Team USA prepares for their tournament match against Japan, Woods Richardson is now a member of the Minnesota Twins.

He answered the phone while "half-asleep" at 2:00 A.M. in Tokyo to hear the news of his new deal.

The pitcher was sent to Minnesota along with shortstop Austin Martin in exchange for two-time All-Star Jose Berrios.

It's the second time Woods Richardson has been involved in a trade with an MLB All-Star; in 2019 the Mets (who drafted him) traded him in a deal that brought them pitching phenom Marcus Stroman.

Ad

Now officially a part of the Minnesota Twins, Woods Richardson will see a familiar face when he returns to the states. Fellow Team USA pitcher Joe Ryan was also traded to the Twins after joining the Olympic roster.

Reuters contributed to this report.