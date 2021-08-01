How to watch artistic swimming at the Tokyo Olympics

Find out where to watch every minute of artistic swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The world's elite underwater acrobats take to the Tokyo Aquatics center pool for the latest edition of Olympics competition in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.

The action begins Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET with the preliminary free routine of the duet competition, followed by two more days of duet beginning at the same time.

The team competition kicks off Friday morning, August 6, with the technical routine, followed by the free routine the following day to hand out the medals.

Select sessions will air live on the networks of NBC Universal (find full TV listings for artistic swimming and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule). Every session can also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

A full schedule of sessions, including links to stream, is below.