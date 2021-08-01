Partly Cloudy icon
70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Women's water polo Day 9: Upset gives U.S. group win

Beau Dure

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
China's women's water polo team huddles Sunday in their group stage finale.
China's women's water polo team huddles Sunday in their group stage finale.

The U.S. women's water polo team won their group Sunday without getting in the pool.

Hungary, which upset the U.S. last week, dropped a thriller to China to finish at 2-1-1, leaving the U.S. (3-1) alone in first.

In the other group, Australia and the Netherlands each won to finish at 3-1, but idle Spain won the three-way tiebreaker for first.

China pulls upset, Japan misses out

China 11, Hungary 9: China took a big lead, outscoring Hungary 4-1 in the first quarter and 3-1 in the second, before hanging on in a final minute that saw four goals. 

Hungary slowly got back into the game and finally cut the deficit to 9-8 on a penalty shot with 54 seconds left. China answered with its own penalty goal 12 seconds later. Hungary forced a player exclusion on offense and scored again to make it 10-9, but the Hungarian defense gave up an extra-player goal of its own with one second left. 

China finished with two straight wins after losing a close opener to the ROC and a 12-7 decision to the United States. Hungary dug itself a big first-half hole, getting outscored 4-1 in the first quarter and 3-1 in the second. MATCH STATS

ROC 20, Japan 16: The host nation showed signs of improvement in this tournament but wound up winless. After losing its opener 25-4 to the United States, Japan was much more competitive in its remaining games, losing 16-11 to China and 17-13 to Hungary. 

In its final game, Japan turned up the offense but simply couldn't stop the ROC, falling behind 12-8 at the half and 18-12 after three quarters. MATCH STATS

Canada loses tough fight

Netherlands 16, Canada 12: Canada hung around and only trailed 8-7 at the half and 11-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Netherlands pulled away with three straight goals. Canada once again closed to with two with 1:07 to play but conceded twice in the last minute. MATCH STATS

-

Australia 14, South Africa 1: The African representative was outscored 97-7 in four games. MATCH STATS

2021 NBC Universal