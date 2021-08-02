Partly Cloudy icon
64º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Olympic Field Hockey Day 10: Argentine women blank Germany to reach semis

NBC Olympics

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Photo does not have a caption

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

Argentina's D eliminates Germany

MATCH RESULTS

With a suffocating defensive effort Monday at Oi Hockey Stadium, Argentina's women's field hockey team moved on to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a 3-0 humbling of Germany, which saw its hopes of topping the silver medal it won at Rio 2016 dashed in defeat.

The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, but Argentina took what proved to be a commanding lead before icing the Germans with an insurance goal in the fourth.

2021 NBC Universal