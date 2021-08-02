Olympic Handball Day 10: Angola, South Korea tie high-scoring shootout

Sixty-two goals in Group A thriller

MATCH STATS

Angola and South Korea are unlikely to scale the podium when the women's handball medals are awarded at the Tokyo Olympics, but the two teams languishing at the bottom of the Group A standings sure entertained their respective audiences Monday at Yoyogi National Stadium, where a thrilling 31-31 tie left both teams with a record of 1-1-3.

Angola led at the half, 17-16, and it was back and forth the rest of the way, with South Korea salvaging the tie by scoring with 11 seconds left on the clock.

France beats Brazil to boost chances

MATCH STATS

Mired in the middle of the Group B standings, France's women picked up a huge win over Brazil, 29-22

Hoping to upgrade from the silver medal they won at Rio 2016, the Frenchwomen improved to 2-1-2 in the group, which allows them to advance.

Ad

The top four teams in each group earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Brazil fell to 1-1-3 and will not be moving on.

Spain advances despite loss to ROC

MATCH STATS

Spain needed a win to assure itself of a spot in the quarters, but despite falling to the Russian Olympic Committee's team, 34-31, the Spaniards are likely to move on, anyway.

If, that is, unbeaten Sweden (3-1-0) beats Hungary (1-0-3) in the Group B finale.