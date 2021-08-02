Olympic Table Tennis Day 10: Final four taking shape in team contests

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Jeoung Youngsik of Team South Korea reacts during his Men's Team Quarterfinals table tennis match on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Day 2 of the team table tennis competition in Tokyo saw the field get extremely narrow, with only six teams remaining on each side at the conclusion of competition. Action picks up again on Tuesday with a continuation of the quarterfinals.

Men's quarterfinals

Table tennis powerhouse China saw its men's team, the favorite, advance to the semifinals.

The team of Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong defeated France 3-0. Ma and Zu won their doubles match 3-0, Fan won 3-2, and Xu won 3-0. (MATCH STATS)

The Chinese women's team, also the favorite, plays Singapore in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In the other men's quarterfinal, South Korea swept Brazil's men's team, which includes world No. 6 Hugo Calderano.

South Korea's team of Lee Sang-Su and Jeoung Young-Sik swept the Brazilian doubles pair Gustavo Tsuboi and Vitor Ishuiy. Calderano also fell to Jang Woo-Jin in three sets.

In the final match, Jeoung and Tsuboit traded sets back and forth, going to five before the former closed out the 3-2 win. (MATCH STATS)

Japan takes on Sweden and Chinese Taipei faces Germany in the last of the men's team quarterfinals on Day 11.

Women's quarterfinals

In the first women's team quarterfinal, Hong Kong down Romania 3-1.

Romania's team took the first match in five sets, claiming the final set 13-11. But Hong Kong claimed the next nine sets straight.

Doo Hoi Kem defeated Bernadette Szocz 3-0, Lee Ho Ching beat Elizabeta Samara 3-0 in three nail-biter sets and Doo ousted Daniela Dodean 3-0. (MATCH STATS)

In the second women's quarterfinal, Japan pulled off a clean sweep of Chinese Taipei, dropping just one set along the way.

Japan's Ishikawa Kasumi and Hirano Miu defeated Chines Taipei's Cheng Hsien-Tzu and Chen Szu-Yu 3-1 to start the matchup.

Ito Mima downed Cheng I-Chung 3-1 and Hirano defeated Chen 3-1, dropping the second set. (MATCH STATS)

South Korea will face Germany and China will take on Singapore in the last of the women's quarterfinals on Day 11.

Round of 16 results from Monday

MEN

Sweden def. United States 3-1. Kanak Jha got the U.S. men a point with a four-set win, but Sweden eliminated the Americans 3-1 in the Round of 16.

Japan def. Australia 3-0

WOMEN

Singapore def. France 3-0

South Korea def. Poland 3-0