MATCH STATS

Upset by Denmark in the gold-medal match at Rio 2016, France's men's handball team Tuesday blasted its way to a spot in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a brilliant show from start to finish, France scored 21 goals in each half and was never seriously threatened in a 42-28 victory over Bahrain.

Kentin Mahe paced the winners with nine goals on 10 shots.