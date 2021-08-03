Olympic Basketball Day 11: Doncic/Dragic dominate vs. Germany

Luka Doncic #77 of Team Slovenia signals to his teammates against Team Germany during the first half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game.

Slovenia vs. Germany

BOX SCORE

Slovenia and Germany were the first two teams to tip off quarterfinal action. Slovenia ran away with it, winning 94-70, ending Germany's time in Tokyo.

Luka Doncic and company got out to a quick start and never really looked back. Germany's Moe Wagner scored nine points off the bench, briefly helping them regain the lead in the second quarter.

In the end, Slovenia's duo of Doncic and Zoran Dragic was too much to overcome. Dragic's 27 points led all scorers on the night. Doncic was just two rebounds away from a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds.

Italy vs. France

These two teams will tip off at 4:20 a.m. ET on August 3rd. Coverage to come.

Australia vs. Argentina

These two teams will tip off at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 3rd. Coverage to come.