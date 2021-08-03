U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxes into finals

MATCH STATS

American featherweight (125 lbs.) Duke Ragan won the second and third rounds on most of the judges' scorecards Tuesday in his semifinal match against Samuel Takyi of Ghana, scoring a 4-1 victory that ensures he'll fly home with gold or silver from the Tokyo Olympics.

An Ohio native who stands 5-foot-5, Ragan won down 3-2 on the judges' cards after the first round. One of the four judges who gave Ragan the first round gave Takyi the next two, but the other four gave both rounds to Ragan, giving the U.S. fighters one 30-27 card and three 29-28s against one 29-28 decision.