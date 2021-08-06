Greatest ever: Janja Garnbret conquers sport climbing wall for first-ever women's gold

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia celebrates after getting a top during the sport climbing women's combined final on Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park

Slovenian superstar Janja Garnbret added an Olympic gold medal to her mounting case as the greatest female sport climber of all time at just 22 years old.

Garnbret was in a different class on the bouldering and speed walls in the first Olympic final in the sport's history to win the historic gold with a combined score of 5.0.

Japan's Nonaka Miho and Noguchi Akiyo took silver and bronze at 45.0 and 64.0 ranking points, respectively.

Garnbret — a six-time world champion across bouldering, lead climbing and combined disciplines — was the only one of eight finalists to top a boulder during the second phase of the competition. She topped not one, but two of the three boulder problems in the round. She also ascended to the highest hold on the lead wall, 37+, to win two out of three disciplines outright.

Garnbret finished fifth in the opening round of speed climbing, which was controversially included in the Olympic combined format for Tokyo along with the more methodical and cerebral disciplines of bouldering and lead. Speed climbing is slated as a separate medal event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

