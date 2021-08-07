Norway's Anders Mol, Christian Sorum beat ROC to win beach volleyball gold

MATCH STATS

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum secured Norway's first beach volleyball gold medal with a straight-set win over Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee, 21-17 and 21-18.

Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy entered the match ranked No. 2 in the world by FIVB to Mol and Sorum's fifth spot, though the Norwegians were the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The Norwegian pair, Sorum at 25 and Mol 24, are the youngest ever to win beach volleyball gold at the Olympics.

Neither duo finished first in its pool, and Mol and Sorum finished second to the other Russian Olympic Committee pair of Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov.

Ad

They'd beat Semenov and Leshukov in a quarterfinal rematch, not losing a single set in the knockout rounds (true, as well, for Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy until Friday).

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan downed Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs in the bronze medal match, securing the nation's first beach volleyball medal.