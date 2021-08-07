Podcast: How April Ross, Alix Klineman went from music festival to gold medal match

April Ross #1 and Alix Klineman #2 of Team United States celebrate while competing against Team Australia during the Women's Gold Medal Match on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

From the court to the sand, hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak catch up with American volleyball players about their Olympic journeys.

First, Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson stopped by to chat about the ways her team stayed connected during the pandemic and how she's representing "all the moms out there" in her return to the Olympics after giving birth in November. She also discusses the new professional volleyball league starting in America and her "fierce" teammates.

April Ross and Alix Klineman then join On Her Turf to share the story behind their beach volleyball partnership. Ross talks about winning her first Olympic gold at 39 years, and Klineman explains how she is advocating for more education and resources around women's health. The pair wraps up the conversation by hinting at what's in their future and reflecting on the significance their gold medals hold.

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify or below:

