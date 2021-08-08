Norway steamrolls Sweden to claim bronze in women's handball

Nora Mork of Team Norway shoots at goal as Anna Lagerquist of Team Sweden defends during the Women's Bronze Medal handball match between Norway and Sweden on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Left shy of the gold medal game for the second-straight Olympics, Norway left no doubt of its medal quality with an emphatic 36-19 pounding of neighbors Sweden on Saturday to win bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Norway led 19-7 at halftime and never looked back, claiming a second-straight bronze to make it four-consecutive Olympics with a medal.

It was the biggest blowout of the women's tournament.

Winners of gold in 2008 and 2012, Norway has also won a pair of silvers and three bronzes since 1988. The Scandinavian country has only missed out on a medal in 1996 and 2004.

Thirty-year-old Nora Mork continued her incredible games. Mork entered the match with 44 goals, second-most in the tournament, and fired in eight more.

Kari Brattset Dale also scored eight times for Norway.

Sweden was led by four goals each from Jenny Carlson and Johanna Westberg.

The Swedes were playing for a medal for the first time in its women's handball history. Its men have won silver four times.