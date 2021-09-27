Red Wings start 2021-22 preseason games this week: Here’s the schedule

The Detroit Red Wings will start the preseason Sept. 29 against the Blackhawks in Chicago.
The first preseason game at Little Caesars Arena is Sept. 30 against the Buffalo Sabres. I have posted the full preseason schedule below the poll.
Detroit is scheduled to open the 2021-22 regular season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning. You can view the entire schedule here.
Here is the 2021-22 Red Wings preseason schedule:
- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena
- 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena (NHLN, fuboTV)
- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena (ESPN+)
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena (NHLN, fuboTV)
- 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center (ESPN+)
