Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from professional tryout without contract

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Bobby Ryan has been released from this professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings without a contract.

Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.

He became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and remains without a new contract. He joined Detroit for training camp and the preseason under a professional tryout, but that did not lead to a new contract with the Red Wings.

Ryan was awarded the NHL’s Masterton Trophy two seasons ago after a battle with alcohol abuse. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Ryan had taken an extended leave of absence from the Ottawa Senators starting in November 2019 to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, citing his issues with alcohol abuse.

Ryan was a first-round pick -- 2nd overall -- by the Anaheim Ducks in 2005. He has 261 goals and 308 assists for 569 points in 866 career NHL games. He scored a career-best 35 goals in 2009-10 with the Ducks. Is this the end of the road for Ryan?

View: Here is the Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season schedule, TV, time, results