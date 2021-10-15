Dylan Larkin’s retaliatory punch lands him hearing with NHL Player Safety

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 14: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on October 14, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his punch to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during Thursday night’s game at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin will have a hearing today for Roughing Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 15, 2021

Larkin was shoved from behind by Joseph about midway through the 2nd period. His head and shoulder went into the boards awkwardly. However, he immediately retaliated by getting up, turning around and punching an unsuspecting, skating Joseph in the face.

Joseph received 2 minutes for roughing. Larkin was assessed a 2-minute roughing penalty, but then also received a match penalty for intent to injure his opponent. It was a clear sucker punch, or punch to an unsuspecting player. That’s why the match penalty was given. Tampa’s coach Jon Cooper argued with officials that it should have been a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

Larkin may face a suspension or fine as the league’s player safety department reviews the play.

The Detroit captain scored the first goal of the game, his first since recovering from a neck injury suffered last season.

