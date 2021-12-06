Marc Staal is newest Red Wings player placed in COVID protocol

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Staal #18 of the Detroit Red Wings controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on November 15, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Staal is the third Red Wings player to enter the COVID protocol in the past two weeks. Defenseman Danny DeKeyser has not played since Nov. 20 against Arizona since he entered the protocol. He was taken out of protocol last week but did not participate in Saturday night’s game against the New York Islanders.

The Red Wings have recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins to fill the void on the blue line. Renouf was signed to a one-year contract in July.

Meanwhile, forward Tyler Bertuzzi, the league’s only player not vaccinated against the coronavirus, remains out after being added to the COVID protocol on Dec. 1. He has missed the past two games with the Red Wings.

Ad

Up next for Detroit is a home game Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators. That’s followed by a road trip with stops in St. Louis on Thursday and Colorado on Friday.

Game recap: Seider scores OT winner as Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3