Jared Goff ‘highly unlikely’ to play for Detroit Lions this weekend, Dan Campbell says

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT – Starting quarterback Jared Goff is “highly unlikely” to play Sunday for the Detroit Lions, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit is scheduled to play the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Lions placed Goff on the COVID/Reserve list Monday, just one day after he completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 216 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Lions to a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In four games since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the Nov. 21 trip to Cleveland, Goff has completed 91 of 131 passes (69.5%) for 898 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and 6.85 yards per attempt.

Ad

He’s passed for a total of 3,007 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while completing 67% of his attempts for an average of 6.5 yards.

In their only game without Goff this season, the Lions managed just 77 passing yards and 245 total yards in a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Despite their upset win over Arizona, the Lions own the second-worst record in the NFL. After going to Atlanta, the Lions will visit Seattle and host the Green Bay Packers to close out the season.