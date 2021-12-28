Detroit Red Wings game vs. Islanders on Wednesday (Dec. 29) postponed due to COVID concerns

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings game against the New York Islanders scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 29) has been postponed due to COVID concerns for both teams.

The National Hockey League has also rescheduled nine additional games for later dates in the season due to current attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities.

Friday (Dec. 31): Pittsburgh @ Ottawa and Winnipeg @ Calgary

Monday (Jan. 3): Carolina @ Toronto

Tuesday (Jan. 4): Washington @ Montreal

Jan. 6: Toronto @ Montreal

Jan. 8: Buffalo @ Montreal and Seattle @ Winnipeg

Jan. 10: Columbus @ Montreal and Minnesota @ Winnipeg

Make-up dates have not yet been decided.

The Boston-Montreal game on Jan. 12 at Bell Centre will now be played at TD Garden in Boston, officials said.

A make-up date for the Montreal Canadiens’ home game against the Boston Bruins will be announced at a later date, the NHL announced.