Detroit Red Wings game vs. Islanders on Wednesday (Dec. 29) postponed due to COVID concerns

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings game against the New York Islanders scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 29) has been postponed due to COVID concerns for both teams.
The National Hockey League has also rescheduled nine additional games for later dates in the season due to current attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities.
- Friday (Dec. 31): Pittsburgh @ Ottawa and Winnipeg @ Calgary
- Monday (Jan. 3): Carolina @ Toronto
- Tuesday (Jan. 4): Washington @ Montreal
- Jan. 6: Toronto @ Montreal
- Jan. 8: Buffalo @ Montreal and Seattle @ Winnipeg
- Jan. 10: Columbus @ Montreal and Minnesota @ Winnipeg
Make-up dates have not yet been decided.
The Boston-Montreal game on Jan. 12 at Bell Centre will now be played at TD Garden in Boston, officials said.
A make-up date for the Montreal Canadiens’ home game against the Boston Bruins will be announced at a later date, the NHL announced.