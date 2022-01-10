Trevor Zegras leads Ducks past Red Wings 4-3 in SO

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) passes the puck from behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled due to Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems.

Lukáš Dostál made 33 saves and won his NHL debut for Anaheim with two stops in the tiebreaker. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the second time in six games since the holiday break.

After Zegras scored in the second round of the shootout, Rickard Rakell finished it off with a goal. Rakell also had two assists in a matchup initially scheduled for Thursday.

“I think the lack of practice time has built up on us, but we were able to survive it and we were able to get both points,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “That’s the most important thing, but it really was the first time all season I thought we looked tired.”

Ad

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five since the holiday break. Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots as the Red Wings rebounded from a dismaying 4-0 loss at Los Angeles one night earlier.

“We started a little bit slow, (but) we were way better tonight,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We had a good shift in overtime. We did enough good things to be in position, but we didn’t win it. They have a number of talented, good shootout players."

The 21-year-old Dostál, a third-round pick in 2018 from the Czech Republic, got the chance to come up from San Diego (AHL) for his debut with Gibson still unavailable and Anthony Stolarz resting after facing the Rangers on Saturday night.

Dostál’s 33 saves were a Ducks record for a goalie in his debut. His teammates showered him with water in the locker room following his win.

Ad

“I didn’t feel nervous, to be honest,” Dostál said. “I felt so excited. I just went through and enjoyed the moment, because it’s huge. You’re dreaming about it as a kid. It’s unreal. I’m so blessed.”

Comtois scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for Anaheim, but Namestnikov evened it for the Red Wings with his 10th goal less than six minutes later.

The Ducks have won two of three with a patchwork lineup over the past week. Anaheim got captain Ryan Getzlaf back in uniform after a COVID-19 absence, but the club still is without starting goalie John Gibson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Zegras opened the scoring early in the first period with the ninth goal of his breakout rookie season on a power play, firing home a one-timer off a pass from Cam Fowler, who played more than 35 minutes.

Hronek cleanly beat Dostál with a slap shot on a power play early in the second, and Bertuzzi put the Wings ahead late in the period on a wraparound pass from Marc Staal.

Ad

“We kind of get into a wait-and-see mode on the road instead of playing like we do at home,” Bertuzzi said. “Tough to win on the road, and something we have to do. You have to be the aggressor and make the game adjust to you. Something we have to keep working on.”

Lucas Raymond got the secondary assist, giving him 20 assists in 36 games — a Red Wings record for a teenager, surpassing Steve Yzerman’s 39 games needed to reach the mark.

Terry evened it three minutes later with a close-range shot past Greiss, extending his career high in goals and moving him into a tie with Auston Matthews for third in the NHL.

Comtois, the Ducks’ leading scorer last year, got the first goal of the new season when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Zegras. Comtois hadn’t found the net in his first 17 games this season while sitting out a long stretch for right hand surgery and then a stint in the COVID-19 protocols late last month.

Ad

Namestnikov got credit for the tying goal when the puck ricocheted in off the leg of Anaheim defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports