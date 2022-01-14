Dylan Larkin to represent Red Wings at NHL All-Star games

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division roster.
This is Larkin’s second All-Star roster selection, the other being back in 2016 when he set the NHL record for fastest skater as a rookie. The 25-year-old center has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 32 games this season for Detroit.
This year’s All-Star event is Feb. 4-5 eat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions. A player will be added to each team through “Last Men In” voting that ends Monday night.
Here are the rosters:
Metropolitan:
- F Alex Ovechkin of Washington (captain)
- F Sebastian Aho of Carolina
- F Claude Giroux of Philadelphia
- F Jack Hughes of New Jersey
- F Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers
- D Adam Fox of the Rangers
- D Zach Werenski of Columbus
- D Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders
- Goalie Frederik Andersen of Carolina
- G Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh
- Rod Brind’Amour of Carolina as coach
Pacific:
- F Connor McDavid of Edmonton (captain)
- F Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton
- F Jordan Eberle of Seattle
- F Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary
- F Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles
- F Timo Meier of San Jose
- F Mark Stone of Vegas
- D Alex Pietrangelo of Vegas
- G John Gibson of Anaheim G
- G Thatcher Demko of Vancouver.
- Peter DeBoer of Vegas as coach
Atlantic:
- F Auston Matthews of Toronto (captain)
- F Drake Batherson of Ottawa
- F Patrice Bergeron of Boston
- F Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida
- F Dylan Larkin of Detroit
- F Nick Suzuki of Montreal
- D Rasmus Dahlin of Buffalo
- D Victor Hedman of Tampa
- G Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa
- G Jack Campbell of Toronto
- Andrew Brunette of Florida as coach
Central:
- F Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado (captain)
- F Kyle Connor of Winnipeg
- F Alex DeBrincat of Chicago
- F Kirill Kaprizov of Minnesota
- F Clayton Keller of Arizona
- F Jordan Kyrou of St. Louis
- F Joe Pavelski of Dallas
- D Cale Makar of Colorado
- G Juuse Saros of Nashville
- G Cam Talbot of Minnesota
- Jared Bednar of Colorado as coach