Dylan Larkin to represent Red Wings at NHL All-Star games

(Duane Burleson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates past New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) to score his third goal of the an NHL hockey game, for a hat trick, during the second period Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division roster.

This is Larkin’s second All-Star roster selection, the other being back in 2016 when he set the NHL record for fastest skater as a rookie. The 25-year-old center has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 32 games this season for Detroit.

This year’s All-Star event is Feb. 4-5 eat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions. A player will be added to each team through “Last Men In” voting that ends Monday night.

Here are the rosters:

Metropolitan:

F Alex Ovechkin of Washington (captain)

F Sebastian Aho of Carolina

F Claude Giroux of Philadelphia

F Jack Hughes of New Jersey

F Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers

D Adam Fox of the Rangers

D Zach Werenski of Columbus

D Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders

Goalie Frederik Andersen of Carolina

G Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh

Rod Brind’Amour of Carolina as coach

Pacific:

F Connor McDavid of Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton

F Jordan Eberle of Seattle

F Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary

F Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles

F Timo Meier of San Jose

F Mark Stone of Vegas

D Alex Pietrangelo of Vegas

G John Gibson of Anaheim G

G Thatcher Demko of Vancouver.

Peter DeBoer of Vegas as coach

Atlantic:

F Auston Matthews of Toronto (captain)

F Drake Batherson of Ottawa

F Patrice Bergeron of Boston

F Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida

F Dylan Larkin of Detroit

F Nick Suzuki of Montreal

D Rasmus Dahlin of Buffalo

D Victor Hedman of Tampa

G Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa

G Jack Campbell of Toronto

Andrew Brunette of Florida as coach

Central: