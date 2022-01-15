Red Wings fans can vote to send Lucas Raymond to All-Star game

(Joshua Bessex, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Lucas Raymond (23) looks on during the first period of a NHL preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond is among the 32 players on the “Last Men In” ballot for this year’s All-Star weekend.

Dylan Larkin will be representing the Red Wings on the Atlantic Division roster. But now fans have the choice of sending one more player from each division to the All-Star weekend festivities (Feb. 4-5).

Detroit rookie Raymond is among those player on the Atlantic Division “Last Men In” list. Now he needs votes.

A player will be added to each team through the “Last Men In” voting that ends Monday night (11:59:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 17, 2022).

You can vote at NHL.com/lastmenin, NHL.com/vote

Here is the complete list of players on the Last Men In ballot:

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)

Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)

Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)

Here are the All-Star rosters without the Last Men In yet:

Ad

Metropolitan:

F Alex Ovechkin of Washington (captain)

F Sebastian Aho of Carolina

F Claude Giroux of Philadelphia

F Jack Hughes of New Jersey

F Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers

D Adam Fox of the Rangers

D Zach Werenski of Columbus

D Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders

Goalie Frederik Andersen of Carolina

G Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh

Rod Brind’Amour of Carolina as coach

Pacific:

F Connor McDavid of Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton

F Jordan Eberle of Seattle

F Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary

F Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles

F Timo Meier of San Jose

F Mark Stone of Vegas

D Alex Pietrangelo of Vegas

G John Gibson of Anaheim

G Thatcher Demko of Vancouver.

Peter DeBoer of Vegas as coach

Atlantic:

F Auston Matthews of Toronto (captain)

F Drake Batherson of Ottawa

F Patrice Bergeron of Boston

F Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida

F Dylan Larkin of Detroit

F Nick Suzuki of Montreal

D Rasmus Dahlin of Buffalo

D Victor Hedman of Tampa

G Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa

G Jack Campbell of Toronto

Andrew Brunette of Florida as coach

Central: