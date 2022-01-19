Red Wings claim Gemel Smith, older brother of Givani, off waivers from Lightning

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Gemel Smith #46 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on February 13, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have claimed forward Gemel Smith off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gemel Smith, 27, is the older brother of Red Wings forward Givani Smith, 23.

Gemel was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 4th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He saw his most NHL action in 2017-18 when he appeared in 46 games with the Stars (6G, 5A). Overall, he has played in 88 career NHL games (12G, 12A).

Gemel spent a season in the Boston Bruins organization before he signed with the Lightning in 2019. He’s spent the past three seasons mainly with Tampa’s AHL club the Syracuse Crunch. He’s appeared in just eight games (1G, 3A) with the Lightning since 2019. He has missed the entire 2021-22 season so far after undergoing surgery and ending up on injured reserve. As he prepares to come back to action, Tampa put him on waivers.

The Red Wings stepped in and now Gemel joins an organization with more opportunity. He must be kept on the NHL roster after such a waiver claim.

As for his younger brother Givani, he is starting to carve out his role with the rebuilding Red Wings. The 2nd-round pick from 2016 has appeared in a career-high 31 games with the Red Wings this season (2G, 2A, 68 PIMs).