Tom Brady retiring from football, reports say

(Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after the team defeated the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

American football star Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the league after nearly two dozen seasons.

Several outlets are reporting Saturday that Brady is officially ending his career after 22 seasons. The famous NFL quarterback currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but played his first 20 seasons for the New England Patriots.

Brady, 44, said he would reconsider his future with the Bucs after a divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, The Score reports. He reportedly planned to play until he reached the age of 45.

The quarterback won a historic seven Super Bowl titles while playing with the league.

Brady broke more records and had one of his best seasons at 44 years old while helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their first division title in 14 years.

Brady played for the University of Michigan in the late 1990s.

